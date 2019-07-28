U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 490,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 82,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,840. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 72.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

