Ubiq Price Reaches $0.12 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $5.32 million and $4,703.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.