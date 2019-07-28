UBS Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $160.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.61.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.04. 10,015,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

