Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCTT. Cowen set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger purchased 22,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,352.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $122,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Ultra Clean by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

