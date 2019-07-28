Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,798,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 5,718,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.23. 1,627,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.45. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

