United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will announce sales of $29.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.01 million to $29.66 million. United Community Financial posted sales of $27.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year sales of $115.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.04 million to $116.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.52 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $124.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Financial.

NASDAQ:UCFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,505. The company has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other United Community Financial news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

