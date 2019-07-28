United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.26

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $19.26. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 2,683,271 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 161.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 710.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

