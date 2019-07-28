Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

UTL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 54,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,995. The company has a market cap of $891.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.13. Unitil has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Unitil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $59.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2,830.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

