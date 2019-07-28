UNIVERSAL CASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $165.00 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $165.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00292447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.01576134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00119833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000598 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

