Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,171,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 2,622,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

