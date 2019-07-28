UralsCoin (URALS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $2,738.00 and $1.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. In the last week, UralsCoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,292,402 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.