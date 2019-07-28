US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

USCR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $813.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $234,812.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,753.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $211,084.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,348 shares of company stock worth $575,618. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in US Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Red Cedar Management LP boosted its position in US Concrete by 29.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 6.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

