VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 799,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,446 shares in the company, valued at $686,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 162,223 shares of company stock valued at $275,907. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 429,045 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,175,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 270,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,447. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 98.98% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.