Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 319.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.84.

XEC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 1,107,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,046. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.