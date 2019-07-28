Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays increased their price target on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $80.98. 2,419,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.