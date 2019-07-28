Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 912,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 115,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.22. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 68.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

