Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,196. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.