Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $569,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 0.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 4.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 54,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,171. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

