ValuEngine Downgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of APH opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

