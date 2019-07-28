Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 423,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,905. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71.

