Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $35,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 839,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after buying an additional 493,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,663,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,236,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $223.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

