Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 209,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,424. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

