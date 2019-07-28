Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 978,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

