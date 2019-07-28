Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 105.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 58.1% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 19,983,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

