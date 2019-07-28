Versant Capital Management Inc Has $357,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 141.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 5,056,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $366.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.