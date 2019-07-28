Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $113,200. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.46. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 91.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

