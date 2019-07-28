Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 40.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Viacom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,660,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,897,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viacom by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after purchasing an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Viacom by 6.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,861,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,473,000 after purchasing an additional 302,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

