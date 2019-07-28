VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,919,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 66,466,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,532,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 603,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,480,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE VICI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,895. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised Cerner from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.