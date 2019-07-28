Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), with a volume of 333113 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

About Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH)

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.