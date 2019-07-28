Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $193.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $177.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of V opened at $183.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $183.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

