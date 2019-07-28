VisionX Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,879.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $829,318.00 and approximately $50,879.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00288865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.01540937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.