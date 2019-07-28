Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,383. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

