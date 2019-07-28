VouchForMe 1-Day Volume Tops $68,629.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $68,629.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00291327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01556254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

