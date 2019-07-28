Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $23.01 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

