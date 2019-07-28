W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% to approximately $2.01-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.W. R. Grace & Co also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.43 EPS.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 988,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,014. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $360,803.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $900,437.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,679.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

