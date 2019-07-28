Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.9% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Loop Capital upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 3,009,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.