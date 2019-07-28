Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $474,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 76,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,746.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $187.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

