Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.