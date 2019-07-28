Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,095,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 6,666,900 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 921,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $122,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 17,919 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $591,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,863 shares of company stock worth $1,930,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,063 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,607,000 after purchasing an additional 394,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 229,469 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 404.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $3,952,000.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.09. 502,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,017. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

