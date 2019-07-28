Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

