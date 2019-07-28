Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,200 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 735,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. 98,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.