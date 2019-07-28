Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,019,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 2,048,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,399,000 after buying an additional 1,397,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. 19,983,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

