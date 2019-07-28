WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,719 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,927.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HTH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,079,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,729. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

