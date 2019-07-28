WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $16,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 613,725 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 129.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 485,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,976,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 1,411,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $372.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

