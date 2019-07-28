WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after acquiring an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.06. 5,315,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,385. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

