WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $2,753,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Dana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 175,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. 1,107,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,700. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

