WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,123 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 266,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 268,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 30,618 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $991,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 15,618 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $523,359.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

