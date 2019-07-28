WBI Investments Inc. Sells 16,431 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,895,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 445,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 237,537 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $26.00 price objective on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

