WBI Investments Inc. Sells 26,924 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,569. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendys to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

