WBI Investments Inc. Sells 551,121 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,121 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,303,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,816,000 after buying an additional 382,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,015,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,220,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 113,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,860,000 after buying an additional 1,635,171 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

